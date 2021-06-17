Expand / Collapse search

12 injured, 1 dead in Surprise shooting spree; suspect in custody

By FOX 10 Staff
Arizona
FOX 10's Matt Galka has the latest on a string of shootings in the West Valley that left 1 dead and 12 others injured.

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police say 12 people have been injured and one has died in a series of reported drive-by shootings in Surprise.

Four people were shot, with one of those shootings being fatal.

The deceased victim, who had not been identified, was shot and killed on the Loop 101 and Thunderbird. The freeway has been closed while police investigate.

There were eight different shooting scenes, and the spree occurred over the course of 1.5 hours, Peoria Police say.

Surprise Police, Peoria Police and the FBI are all part of the investigation.

According to the Peoria Police Department, the suspect, identified only as an adult male, was taken into custody in Surprise in connection to the shootings, which happened on Thursday afternoon. 

The Surprise Police Department tweeted earlier that a suspect was on the loose following a shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell Road.

"Suspect at large – possibly driving a white VW Tiguan," the department tweeted on June 17.

FULL VIDEO: Press conference on Surprise shooting spree

The Peoria Police Department holds a press conference after nine people were shot in a string of reported drive-by shootings in the West Valley.

shooting-scene-061721-1.jpg

Scene of a shooting in Surprise

Road closures

The northbound lanes of Loop 101 is closed between US 60 and Thunderbird Road in Peoria.

Bell Road is closed at 114th Avenue and El Mirage.



 

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

