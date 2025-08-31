9 McKinney firefighters hospitalized while fighting structure fire

article

The Brief Nine McKinney firefighters were hospitalized Saturday night while battling a house fire on Joshua Tree Trail. The firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation and over-exertion, but all were treated and released by Sunday morning. A "MAYDAY" was called by one firefighter who became disoriented; he was rescued by his colleagues.



Officials with the McKinney Fire Department say nine firefighters were hospitalized Saturday night for either smoke inhalation or over-exertion. They were fighting a fire in the 7400 block of Joshua Tree Trail just after 9 p.m.

Big picture view:

Firefighters were dispatched to the home, which is just south of Gabe Nesbitt Park. There was a report of a fire in the primary bedroom. When firefighters arrived, they saw thick smoke coming from the two-story house.

Officials say firefighters were met with heavy smoke and extreme heat on the second floor.

While inside the home, a firefighter transmitted a "MAYDAY" when he became disoriented and low on air. He was rescued by fellow firefighters and removed from the home.

The fire quickly spread into the attic, officials say, forcing firefighters to fight the fire from the outside.

A total of nine firefighters were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to overexertion. All the firefighters were treated and released Sunday morning.

What they're saying:

"The quick actions and teamwork of our crews saved a firefighter’s life during this incident. Their training and dedication ensured that a very dangerous situation did not turn into a tragedy. I am proud of their courage and professionalism," said Fire Chief Paul Dow.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

It is unclear how many people were displaced due to the fire.