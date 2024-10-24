9 Farmersville High School students arrested for hazing

article

The Brief The alleged hazing incidents involved students at Farmersville High School in September. Nine students are now facing criminal charges, as well as disciplinary action from the district. No details about the victims or what happened were released because minors were involved.



Nine students are facing charges related to hazing in the Collin County city of Farmersville.

The Farmersville ISD Police Department said the offenses involved multiple victims and multiple suspects at Farmersville High School.

The school district would not provide any details about what happened because minors were involved.

The first suspect was arrested on Sept. 26, when the initial outcry was made.

District police have since identified eight additional suspects who are facing criminal charges.

Those students are also expected to face disciplinary action from the school.

"The district continues to take steps to ensure that all students feel secure at school. We are implementing additional measures to prevent future incidents, including awareness training for all student-athletes. Counseling and support services are being made available to any affected students or families," Farmersville ISD said in a letter to parents.

All nine cases will be submitted to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, district police said.