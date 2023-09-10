9/11 Memorial Tower Climb held in Fort Worth

Nearly 200 first responders honored those who lost their lives on 9/11 at the second annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb in Fort Worth.

On Saturday, first responders climbed 110 stories, in full gear, symbolizing the trek to the top of the former World Trade Center towers.

Each climber wore a photo and name of a first responder attached to a lanyard that answered the call of duty 22 years ago.

The registration fee of $40 went toward the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and the Brotherhood of the Fallen.