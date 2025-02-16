81-year-old calls 911 to report he murdered his roommate: Richardson Police

article

The Brief 81-year-old Douglas Ervin called police on Feb. 13, 2025 and said he shot and killed his roommate. Police found the body of 59-year-old Gregory Johnson inside the home. Douglas has been charged with murder.



Richardson Police are investigating the murder of 59-year-old Gregory Johnson. He was shot and killed inside his home on Feb. 13, 2025.

Richardson Murder Investigation

What we know:

Police say 81-year-old Douglas Ervin called 911 just after 9 p.m. and said he shot and killed his roommate. When dispatchers asked if the victim was breathing, Ervin said,"Nah, he's dead," according to the arrest affidavit.

Police arrived at the home in the 1100 block of Wake Drive and found Ervin on the front porch of the residence.

When police asked Ervin if there was anyone else in the house he told officers, "The guy I shot and [another roommate]," according to the affidavit.

Police found Johnson dead outside of a bedroom.

A third person was also inside the home, but was not injured.

Ervin was arrested, and a shotgun was found at the scene.

When interviewed by police, Ervin told them that Johnson had been a difficult roommate, who left the front door open and left the lights and water on.

Ervin told police that on the day of the shooting, Johnson walked by Ervin's bedroom and made a rude comment, which led him to grab his shotgun and shoot Johnson, according to the affidavit.

Ervin also told police Johnson did not have a weapon and was not advancing on him.

Ervin has been charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.