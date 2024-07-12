Tarrant County Jail inmate 'with past medical issues’ dies at JPS hospital

article

An inmate at the Tarrant County jail died Friday after being taken to the hospital.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says a 68-year-old inmate died at JPS Hospital. They said he had a history of medical issues and had to be taken to the hospital several times in the past.

The sheriff’s office says the unnamed inmate was arrested by Fort Worth police back in February. He was charged with felony harassment of a public servant.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the inmate’s name and cause of death at a later date.

This is the 7th reported ‘in-custody’ death at the Tarrant County Jail.