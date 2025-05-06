79-year-old fisherman dies on Lake Tawakoni, foul play not suspected

article

The Brief A 79-year-old fisherman was reported missing Monday in Hunt County. Concerned family members called the sheriff's office after finding his vehicle and trailer parked at the boat ramp. Deputies say they found the man had died in the boat, and foul play is not suspected.



Deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office say foul play is not suspected in the death of a fisherman on Lake Tawakoni on Monday afternoon.

Fisherman dies on Lake Tawakoni

What we know:

The sheriff's office was called around 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a missing person last seen at the Caddo Creek Landing Boat Ramp.

Deputies were told a 79-year-old man arrived at the boat ramp that morning to go fishing. When he didn't return as expected, family members began searching the area and found his vehicle and boat trailer parked at the ramp.

Hunt County deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, South Hunt County Fire Rescue and the Precinct 4 Constable's Office searched the lake. The boat was found anchored in a shallow cove.

The fisherman was inside the boat, along with a breathing device.

Deputies say they believe the man suffered from an asthma-related medical emergency.

What we don't know:

The fisherman's identity was not released.