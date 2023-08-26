On Sept. 1, there will be 774 bills going into effect after being passed by the Texas Legislature.

Below are a few bills that we’ve discussed and others that will have an impact on Texans.

Before Friday, some bills were declared unconstitutional by judges or either blocked.

To see all 774 bills going into effect on Sept. 1, click here.

Senate Bill 12

Also referred to by some as the "drag bill", SB 12 would have banned certain sexually oriented performances and acts from being done in front of minor children under 18-years-old on public property and on the premises of a commercial business.

On Thursday, the day before it would have become a law, U.S. District Judge David Hittner in Houston issued the temporary restraining order effectively, blocking it for being too vague.

House Bill 2127

Also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act or as its critics refer to it the "Death Star Bill". It would have prohibited a municipality or county from adopting, enforcing, or maintaining a law going against certain Texas state codes. Essentially, it allows the state to override local governments.

This law was recently declared unconstitutional by a Texas judge on Wednesday. It will not go into effect on Sept. 1.

Senate Bill 379

This bill would exempt certain family care items from sale taxes. The items that would be impacted by this bill are

Wound care dressings

Adult or children's diapers

Baby wipes

Baby bottles

Feminine hygiene products (tampon, sanitary napkin, menstrual cup, menstrual sponge, menstrual pad, or other similar items for the purpose of feminine hygiene)

Maternity clothing

Breast milk pumping products, including the pump and its power sources.

House Bill 3

Ensures significant investments to increase schools’ safety, including hiring at least one-armed security officer at every campus, providing incentives for school employees to get certified to carry a weapon, and installing silent panic alert buttons in every classroom.

House Bill 900

Also called the Restricting Explicit and Adult‑Designated Educational Resources (READER) Act would regulate library materials sold to or included in public school libraries. Vendors would have to issue appropriate ratings related to sexually explicit material and sexually relevant material previously sold to a public school district or public school.

On Thursday, a Texas judge barred the law, granting a temporary injunction and preventing it from going into effect on Friday.

Senate Bill 1750

Abolished the county elections administrator position in certain counties. The bill says counties with a population over 1,000,000 should have their elections administered by an elected official, the county clerk. This bill would apply to Harris County and get rid of the Election Administrator’s Office and return election management to the County Clerk and voter registration to the Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

House Bill 567

Also called the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. Prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

House Bill 1885

Provides the Texas Transportation Commission the authority to establish variable speed limits to allow the temporary lowering of a speed limit to address inclement weather, congestion, road construction, or any other condition that affects the safe and orderly movement of traffic.

Senate Bill 14

Would prohibit certain children from procedures and treatments for gender transitioning, gender reassignment, or gender dysphoria and on the use of public money or public assistance to provide those procedures and treatments.

Senate Bill 763

Allows public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to employ a chaplain or accept a chaplain as a volunteer.

House Bill 598

Prohibiting someone convicted of animal cruelty from having pets.

House Bill 1277

Allows pedestrians to walk on roadways facing oncoming traffic if sidewalks are obstructed or unsafe.

House Bill 3297

Eliminates regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles and the imposition of replacement fees.

Senate Bill 1319

Overdose cases in Texas have been on the rise due to the increased presence of fentanyl poisoning and unsuspecting drug users. Allows a local health authority or law enforcement agency to provide overdose information to an entity that maintains a computerized system for mapping overdoses.