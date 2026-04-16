75-year-old Irving school bus aide charged with child grooming; police fear more victims

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The Brief Former Irving ISD bus assistant Juan Gonzalez, 75, was arrested for child grooming following a student's report of inappropriate touching. Gonzalez was terminated immediately after the April 8 report; he had served as a substitute assistant on various routes since February 2023. Police are investigating whether there are additional victims and urge parents to contact Detective Cloud with any relevant information.



A former Irving Independent School District bus driver assistant has been arrested on a child grooming charge after a juvenile reported being inappropriately touched, police said Thursday.

Irving ISD bus aide arrested

What we know:

Juan Gonzalez, 75, was arrested on April 9 and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation began on April 8, after the school district notified the Irving Police Department of an outcry from a student. The juvenile, who is 8 years old, reported to parents that the incident occurred on April 7 while being transported by the district, according to an information release from the department.

Gonzalez was identified and fired from his position with the school district the same day the report was made. Following an investigation by the Irving Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Additional possible victims

Police officials stated that during an interview with detectives, Gonzalez indicated there may be additional victims. He worked as a substitute assistant for Irving ISD for approximately three years, from February 2023 to April 2026.

In his role, Gonzalez worked drop-off and pick-up tasks on various bus routes throughout the district.

What they're saying:

"The Irving Police Department urges parents to speak with their children about appropriate and inappropriate contact to help determine whether their children may have been victims," the department said in a statement.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective Cloud at 972-721-3535 or via email at ECloud@IrvingTX.gov. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to IPDCrimeTips@IrvingTX.gov.