75 people displaced after 2-alarm fire at Frisco apartments

There were 75 people who were displaced by a fire at a Frisco apartment complex Sunday morning.

The 2-alarm fire was reported to the Frisco Fire Department just after 11 a.m.

When firefighters arrived in the 9300 block of Wade Boulevard, they saw smoke coming from the three-story apartment building.

Fire crews were able to get all the residents out safely, and get the fire under control by noon.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

The fire damaged 24 apartment units, and the American Red Cross is helping with 75 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.