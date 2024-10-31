71-year-old Aubrey woman found dead in backyard, family member charged with capital murder

article

A welfare check on 71-year-old Mary Inez Jacinto led to the discovery of her body in the backyard of her home and the arrest of a 24-year-old family member, according to Aubrey Police.

On Oct. 28, police were called to Canyon Oaks Street in the Silverado Community in Aubrey. Officers were told Jacinto wasn't responding to calls and texts from her family.

When officers arrived, there was no answer at the front door. The officers found Adrian Joe Padilla in the backyard. He lived in the house. He was taken into custody and Jacinto's body was found in the backyard.

Padilla was taken to the Denton County Sheriff's Office jail and charged with capital murder and tampering/fabricating evidence with intent to impair a human corpse.

This case is under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Aubrey Police Department at 940-365-2601 or PDTips@aubreytx.gov.