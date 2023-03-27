70-car train derails in North Dakota, spills hazardous materials: officials

A 70-car train hauling hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota late Sunday, officials said.

The Canadian Pacific train derailed around 11:15 p.m. about a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, Canadian Pacific said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, some carrying hazardous materials, and crews identified a leak of liquid asphalt. No fires were caused by the derailment.

There is no threat to public safety, according to Canadian Pacific, which said there were no waterways near the site and no evacuations were necessary.

WASHINGTON TRAIN KNOCKED OFF TRACKS BY SAFETY DEVICE, 3K GALLONS OF DIESEL FUEL SPILLED

Hazardous materials experts were continuing to assess the scene and work with first responders, the company said.

Crews will allow the cold weather to solidify the leaked materials, which are expected to turn into a gel, WZFG reported, citing officials.

Nearby roadways 158 and 159 Avenue Southeast will be closed between Highway 13 and 14, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

The cleanup is expected to last between seven and 10 days, local reports said.

The incident marks the latest train derailment in the U.S. as concerns over railroads remain high following the major incident in East Palestine, Ohio, in early February in which about 50 cars derailed, spilling hazardous materials and forcing evacuations of residents.

TRAIN THAT DERAILED IN ALABAMA LACKED ALIGNMENT CONTROL COUPLERS: FEDS

On Sunday, two cars of a Canadian Pacific train derailed in a Chicago suburb. One car was carrying wheat and the other was empty, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing officials.

No injuries were reported in that incident and there was no concern over hazardous materials.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five other freight train cars derailed in Massachusetts on Thursday, but no hazardous materials were being hauled and there were no reports of injuries, according to authorities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.