7 years later: Henderson County officials announce arrest in fatal shooting of father and daughter

The Brief Lance Kaeden Rains has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the 2018 double homicide of Gabriel McBride and his daughter, Beverly. The breakthrough in the seven-year-old cold case followed the discovery of new witness information and forensic evidence. Rains is held on a $2 million bond, though authorities have not yet released the specific motive behind the killings.



Authorities in Henderson County have made an arrest in a cold case involving the 2018 shooting deaths of a father and daughter in Chandler.

Lance Kaeden Rains, 25, was taken into custody and charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of 47-year-old Gabriel McBride and 17-year-old Beverly McBride, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse announced.

Double homicide in Chandler

The backstory:

The double homicide happened on Dec. 10, 2018, at a home in the 20000 block of Woodridge West. Deputies found Beverly McBride dead inside the home from a gunshot wound. Her father, Gabriel, was also found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, Gabriel McBride was in and out of consciousness before being airlifted to UT Health Tyler, where he later died from his injuries.

The breakthrough in the case came after seven years of investigation. Sheriff Hillhouse credited the arrest to "persistent investigative efforts," detailed forensic analysis, and the emergence of new evidence and witness information.

What they're saying:

"Our investigators never stopped working for this family," Hillhouse said. "Time does not diminish our commitment to justice, and today’s arrest is proof that we will pursue the truth for as long as it takes."

Rains is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail. Bail has been set at $2 million by 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee.

What's next:

Under Texas law, a capital murder charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.