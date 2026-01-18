7-year-old boy loses leg after New Year’s Day crash caused by alleged drunk driver

The Brief A seven-year-old boy, Saeed, was seriously injured and lost part of his leg after an alleged drunk driver caused his family's car to flip on the Central Expressway. The suspect, 23-year-old Michael McRae, was arrested on charges including intoxication, assault and resisting arrest after witnesses reported him speeding and weaving through traffic. Saeed remains in recovery following an emergency leg amputation, while the driver faces additional charges for failing to have vehicle insurance.



What started as the end of ringing in the new year ended with a little boy fighting to live and a life that no longer looks anything like the one he had before.

What we know:

Just after 1 am. On Jan. 1, a family was driving northbound on Central Expressway after celebrating New Year’s Eve.

Inside the car were two parents, their daughter, and their seven-year-old son, Saeed.

According to Dallas police, a 23-year-old driver, Michael Lavarius McRae, was driving a white Honda Civic and showing signs of intoxication.

Michael Lavarius McRae

Witnesses told police they saw his car weaving through lanes while speeding for several miles. Police say McRae’s car hit the family’s vehicle on the central highway and caused the family’s car to flip. During the crash, Saeed, who was sitting in the back, was ejected from the vehicle and thrown onto the roadway.

The rest of the family remained inside the car. Saeed was found about 60 feet away, lying on the road, seriously injured and bleeding heavily.

Good samaritans stopped to help before first responders arrived. Doctors were able to save his life, but not his leg, which had to be amputated.

What they're saying:

"When I saw him on the ground, I thought that I would lose him. I don't know what it is. What happened? God has changed his plan for him, and he gave me him back," said the mother, Ruksara Abbasova. "It’s tragedy for me, tragedy because do you know how to see your child in this condition? You want to take his pain to you. You want to take his injuries to you, but you cannot."

Ruksara Abbasova

The mother continues on to warn others about the danger of drunk driving.

"Everyone needs to think about other people too, because you can change the life of the child, the family, for everyone."

Saeed turned 8 just a few days after the crash. He talks about the accident and remembers everything, but is still able to express gratitude to his family.

"He said, ‘The main thing is that I'm alive, I'm with you, mom, with my family. I know that I will be good. I will be better.’"

His mother told us that these days Saed has one request; not a toy or a videogame, but a therapy dog.

"He said, "I am so sad sometimes that I left. I lost my leg, but my pet helped me.’"

What's next:

Officers say Saeed’s leg was amputated below the knee due to the severity of his injuries.

Police arrested McRae on charges of intoxication, assault with serious bodily injury, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and resisting arrest. He is out on bond.

Saeed is still at a children’s hospital, and his family is trying to raise money to cover hospital expenses and get Saeed the therapy dog he desperately needs.