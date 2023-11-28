7-time felon gets 40 years for dealing drugs in Collin County

A Plano man with seven felony convictions was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was caught with more than 100 doses of methamphetamine.

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said 40-year-old Dominic Rivera was a passenger in a car that was stopped by police in Richardson in November of 2022.

Dominic Rivera (Collin County)

Almost immediately, the officers were suspicious of Rivera. They noticed he had a backpack tucked tightly between his legs and was holding his chest with one hand, the DA’s office said in a news release.

The officers searched Rivera and found a loaded handgun in his jacket with more ammunition in his backpack.

The backpack also contained methamphetamine, marijuana, and other items like a scale and baggies meant for distributing the drugs.

Collin County jurors found Rivera guilty of drug and weapons charges.

A judge gave him a 40-year sentence based on his lengthy criminal history, including several convictions for selling drugs in Dallas and Collin counties.

"This seven-time felon’s parole in Dallas County ended only eight months before he made the career-ending decision of dealing again in Collin County, where he had enough methamphetamine for 100 people to each take separate doses," Willis said after the sentencing.

The district attorney hopes the sentence sends a message to others.

"Collin County will not tolerate career drug dealers," he said.