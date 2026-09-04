Authorities foil Golden Chick robbery plot by Grand Prairie employee

The Brief 44-year-old Laura Gonzalez of Grand Prairie was arrested on August 6 and charged with attempted robbery. A criminal complaint says Gonzalez attempted to recruit another person to rob a Golden Chick restaurant she was employed at, but that person was an undercover ATF agent. Gonzalez and the agent later met and discussed specifics of robbing the store's safe, including the number of employees in the store and where security cameras were placed.



A Grand Prairie Golden Chick employee is facing up to two decades in prison after allegedly coming up with a plan to rob the store she worked at for $4,000.

Golden Chick robbery attempt

What we know:

44-year-old Laura Gonzalez was arrested on August 6 and charged with attempted robbery.

Investigators say she concocted a plan to rob a Golden Chick restaurant in Grand Prairie where she was employed.

A criminal complaint states on August 3, Gonzalez contacted a person on Facebook Messenger for $500 for vehicle payments. When the person said no, Gonzalez proposed robbing the Golden Chick store.

The person Gonzalez contacted for money was an undercover ATF agent.

Gonzalez communicated via text messages and phone calls with the undercover agent about stealing $3,000 to $4,000 from the safe inside the restaurant.

She discussed entering the business through an unlocked rear door, and said that it would be better to rob the store at night when fewer employees were working.

Gonzalez also stated she had a firearm to use in the attempted robbery.

A second ATF undercover agent met with Gonzalez on August 5, where she discussed where security cameras were located in the Golden Chick.

What's next:

If convicted, Gonzalez could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.