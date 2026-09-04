Highway 67 wrong-way crash in Duncanville leaves 1 dead
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Duncanville, south of Dallas.
What we know:
The fatal accident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 67 near Danieldale Road.
Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lanes, hit another car, and clipped several others.
Firefighters pulled one person out who was trapped in the wreckage. That person died at the scene.
One person was detained by deputies.
What we don't know:
Sheriff’s deputies did not release the name of the victim or share any other details about the person who was detained.
It’s not yet clear if that person will be charged.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and deputies at the scene.