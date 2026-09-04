Highway 67 wrong-way crash in Duncanville leaves 1 dead

article

The Brief One person was killed after a wrong-way driver struck multiple vehicles on Highway 67 near Danieldale Road in Duncanville. Firefighters extracted the trapped victim from the wreckage, but they were pronounced dead at the scene; deputies have detained one person. The identity of the victim and whether the detained individual will face charges remain unknown.



One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Duncanville, south of Dallas.

What we know:

The fatal accident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 67 near Danieldale Road.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies said a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lanes, hit another car, and clipped several others.

Firefighters pulled one person out who was trapped in the wreckage. That person died at the scene.

One person was detained by deputies.

What we don't know:

Sheriff’s deputies did not release the name of the victim or share any other details about the person who was detained.

It’s not yet clear if that person will be charged.