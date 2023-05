A lucky North Texan is now a millionaire.

A jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket worth an estimated $7.5 million was sold at the One World Grocery on Highway 157 in Mansfield.

The winning ticket from the May 17 drawing matched all six numbers 5, 13, 22, 29, 37 and 48.

The prize hasn't been claimed at this time. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.