Arrest made in deadly October road rage shooting on 635 in Garland
GARLAND, Texas - Police announced they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Garland.
Cesar Moreno-Pompa, a construction worker who lived in Dallas, was shot and killed on I-635 on October 23.
Police now believe that Davante Chatman from Dallas was the shooter.
He has been charged with murder.
Davante Chatman (Source: Garland Police)
Police said that Moreno-Pompa was traveling in the far left lane on 635, when a dark SUV cut him off.
Moreno-Pompa then passed the suspect.
Police believe that Chatman pulled up alongside Moreno-Pompa's vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car, killing Moreno-Pompa.
Moreno-Pompa’s passenger was singing a song and recording a mirrored video on his cell phone moments before the shooting.
Cesar Moreno-Pompa
In it, you can see the suspected shooter.
Chatman was arrested by Garland police on Thursday, May 18, more than 6 months after the shooting.
He was also linked to two additional crimes in Garland.
Chatman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a driver from an incident on Jan. 12 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident on May 12.
Chatman is being held at the Garland Detention Center without bond.