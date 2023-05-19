Arrest made in deadly October road rage shooting on 635 in Garland

Police announced they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Garland.

Cesar Moreno-Pompa, a construction worker who lived in Dallas, was shot and killed on I-635 on October 23.

Police now believe that Davante Chatman from Dallas was the shooter.

He has been charged with murder.

Davante Chatman (Source: Garland Police)

Police said that Moreno-Pompa was traveling in the far left lane on 635, when a dark SUV cut him off.

Moreno-Pompa then passed the suspect.

Police believe that Chatman pulled up alongside Moreno-Pompa's vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car, killing Moreno-Pompa.

Moreno-Pompa’s passenger was singing a song and recording a mirrored video on his cell phone moments before the shooting.

Cesar Moreno-Pompa

In it, you can see the suspected shooter.

Chatman was arrested by Garland police on Thursday, May 18, more than 6 months after the shooting.

He was also linked to two additional crimes in Garland.

Chatman was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a driver from an incident on Jan. 12 and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident on May 12.

Chatman is being held at the Garland Detention Center without bond.