$5M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Someone won $5 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket in Fort Worth.
What we know:
The winning ticket was purchased at a Race Trac store on Camp Bowie Boulevard.
The ticket matched the five winning numbers – 2, 9, 31, 60, and 63 – but did not have a matching Mega Ball number.
The person who bought it also added a Megaplier of five, meaning they won $5 million instead of $1 million.
No one won the $20 million jackpot on Friday.
What we don't know:
The winner in Fort Worth has not yet come forward to claim their prize.
What's next:
The next drawing is on Tuesday. It’s estimated at $29 million.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Texas Lottery Commission.