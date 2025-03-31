$5M winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth

article

The Brief Someone purchased a $5 million winning lottery ticket at a Race Trac in Fort Worth before Friday night's drawing. The ticket matched the numbers 2, 9, 31, 60, and 63. The winner has not yet come forward.



Someone won $5 million after buying a Mega Millions ticket in Fort Worth.

What we know:

The winning ticket was purchased at a Race Trac store on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

The ticket matched the five winning numbers – 2, 9, 31, 60, and 63 – but did not have a matching Mega Ball number.

The person who bought it also added a Megaplier of five, meaning they won $5 million instead of $1 million.

No one won the $20 million jackpot on Friday.

What we don't know:

The winner in Fort Worth has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

What's next:

The next drawing is on Tuesday. It’s estimated at $29 million.