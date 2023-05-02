Omni Resort opens in Frisco on Tuesday

The Omni Frisco will celebrate its official opening on Tuesday near the new PGA Headquarters.

The ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning will include remarks from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and others associated with the hotel.

The hotel is a part of the 660-acre campus that will include entertainment, dining, retail and two championship golf courses.

The $500+ million Omni PGA Frisco Resort has 500 guest rooms, 10 private Ranch Houses, four pools, 19 meeting rooms, nine outdoor event venues and shops and restaurants that are open year-round.

The resort is already accepting reservations for May 2023 and beyond, with a room costing $305 or more per night.

There are several golf tournaments expected to be held on the courses next to the hotel over the next few years, including National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship (2023, 2024), the PGA Professional Championship (2024, 2030, 2033), the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (2023, 2029), the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (2025, 2031) and the PGA Championship (2027, 2034).

The first, the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, will be played on May 25-28.

The Fields Ranch West course is now accepting tee times, while the Fields Ranch East opens for public tee times starting May 30.