500+ animals up for adoption this weekend in Fort Worth

Here’s an idea if you’re looking for that special gift this weekend. The Humane Society of North Texas is hosting the "Mega Adoption Event" in Fort Worth.

The animal shelter will have hundreds of pets at the Will Rogers Memorial Center ready to go to good homes.

"We have so many pets that need homes for the holidays," said Cassie Davidson, a spokeswoman for the Humane Society of North Texas. "We don’t want them in the shelter over Christmas."

Mask and social distancing policies will be in place and the capacity inside the building will be limited. But Davidson said that means volunteers will have more time to help people at the event.

"Our capacity is so small at this event so we will absolutely have the time to make sure we place the right pet with the right family," she said.

All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have received age-appropriate vaccinations.

There will truly be pets for everyone, even small and furry pets such as rats and tarantulas.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

It’s free to get in and adoption fees are only $10.

LINK: https://www.hsnt.org/mega