Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Anderson County, Freestone County, Navarro County, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County, Comanche County, Henderson County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rains County, Van Zandt County, Kaufman County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Hunt County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Lamar County, Fannin County, Cooke County
2
High Wind Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Hill County, Bosque County, Hamilton County, Comanche County, Ellis County, Johnson County, Somervell County, Hood County, Erath County, Rockwall County, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Parker County, Palo Pinto County, Collin County, Denton County, Wise County, Jack County, Cooke County

50 Rottweilers and other dogs rescued in Watauga animal cruelty case

By
Published  March 13, 2025 12:12pm CDT
Watauga
FOX 4
article

(WARNING: Some viewers may find these images disturbing.) Example of emaciated Rottweiler (Humane Society of North Texas)

The Brief

    • Watauga police got involved with an animal cruelty case after someone reported being injured by a dog at an animal rescue facility on Geyser Trail.
    • Police found nearly 50 Rottweilers and several other dogs living in unsanitary conditions at the residence.
    • The animals are now being cared for at several local animal shelters.

WATAUGA, Texas - Nearly 50 Rottweilers were rescued from an alleged animal cruelty situation involving a recuse organization in Watauga earlier this month.

Watauga Animal Cruelty Investigation

What we know:

Watauga officials said they began investigating the animal cruelty case on March 1 after getting a call about an adult who had been injured by a dog at a home on Geyser Trail.

While police were investigating, they discovered 47 Rottweilers, as well as 2 American Staffordshire Terriers, a mixed breed terrier, and one cat inside the residence. Many of the animals were sick or needed emergency medical attention.

Officials said they were living in "dangerously unsanitary conditions."

Disturbing pictures taken by the Humane Society of North Texas showed kennels covered in urine and feces and at least one emaciated Rottweiler.

Image 1 of 2

(WARNING: Some viewers may find these images disturbing.) Living conditions of animals inside residence included kennel floors covered in feces and urine (Humane Society of North Texas)

Several animal shelters, including the SPCA of Texas, the Humane Society of North Texas, Irving Animal Services, Dallas Animal Services, and Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, helped to remove the animals from the home.

What's next:

The Watauga Police Department is actively investigating the case, and criminal charges are possible.

A Rottie Rescue

What we know:

Watauga officials confirmed the property was associated with A Rottie Rescue.

The organization's website and social media accounts appear to have been taken down. However, it's profile on the North Texas Giving Day website lists it as a 501c3 nonprofit that focuses on rescuing critically injured or critically ill Rottweilers.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the names of anyone involved because the investigation is still ongoing.

Featured

The Colony couple charged with animal cruelty after 88 animals seized from their home
article

The Colony couple charged with animal cruelty after 88 animals seized from their home

A couple from North Texas is facing multiple criminal charges after investigators said they found animals living in deplorable conditions inside their home in The Colony.

Adopt or foster a Rottweiler

What you can do:

Fort Worth Animal Care said that while it was happy to help rescue the dogs from a bad situation, having so many large-breed dogs has stretched its shelter’s capacity.

It’s asking the Fort Worth community to help with overcrowding by adopting or agreeing to foster a dog.

"While this situation was unexpected, we believe the community of Fort Worth can rise to the occasion once again. These dogs have already been through a lot, and with your help, we can provide them the chance they deserve," FWACC said.

Those interested in helping should visit www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals to see adoptable dogs.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the city of Watauga and Fort Worth Animal Care & Control.

WataugaPets and AnimalsCrime and Public Safety