50 Rottweilers and other dogs rescued in Watauga animal cruelty case

The Brief Watauga police got involved with an animal cruelty case after someone reported being injured by a dog at an animal rescue facility on Geyser Trail. Police found nearly 50 Rottweilers and several other dogs living in unsanitary conditions at the residence. The animals are now being cared for at several local animal shelters.



Nearly 50 Rottweilers were rescued from an alleged animal cruelty situation involving a recuse organization in Watauga earlier this month.

Watauga Animal Cruelty Investigation

What we know:

Watauga officials said they began investigating the animal cruelty case on March 1 after getting a call about an adult who had been injured by a dog at a home on Geyser Trail.

While police were investigating, they discovered 47 Rottweilers, as well as 2 American Staffordshire Terriers, a mixed breed terrier, and one cat inside the residence. Many of the animals were sick or needed emergency medical attention.

Officials said they were living in "dangerously unsanitary conditions."

Disturbing pictures taken by the Humane Society of North Texas showed kennels covered in urine and feces and at least one emaciated Rottweiler.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (WARNING: Some viewers may find these images disturbing.) Living conditions of animals inside residence included kennel floors covered in feces and urine (Humane Society of North Texas)

Several animal shelters, including the SPCA of Texas, the Humane Society of North Texas, Irving Animal Services, Dallas Animal Services, and Fort Worth Animal Care & Control, helped to remove the animals from the home.

What's next:

The Watauga Police Department is actively investigating the case, and criminal charges are possible.

A Rottie Rescue

What we know:

Watauga officials confirmed the property was associated with A Rottie Rescue.

The organization's website and social media accounts appear to have been taken down. However, it's profile on the North Texas Giving Day website lists it as a 501c3 nonprofit that focuses on rescuing critically injured or critically ill Rottweilers.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the names of anyone involved because the investigation is still ongoing.

Adopt or foster a Rottweiler

What you can do:

Fort Worth Animal Care said that while it was happy to help rescue the dogs from a bad situation, having so many large-breed dogs has stretched its shelter’s capacity.

It’s asking the Fort Worth community to help with overcrowding by adopting or agreeing to foster a dog.

"While this situation was unexpected, we believe the community of Fort Worth can rise to the occasion once again. These dogs have already been through a lot, and with your help, we can provide them the chance they deserve," FWACC said.

Those interested in helping should visit www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals to see adoptable dogs.