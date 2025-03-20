5-year-old Granbury ISD boy killed in bus accident remembered for his joy

The Brief The Granbury ISD student who died earlier this week in a school bus accident has been identified by his family as 5-year-old Exodus Crockett. He's being remembered for his bubbly personality and his love for all things Spiderman. He is survived by his father and sister. The family's pastor said his mother passed away two years ago because of cancer.



Loved ones are remembering a 5-year-old Granbury boy who died earlier this week after being hit by a school bus.

School bus hits Granbury ISD student

The backstory:

Exodus Crockett of Granbury died early Monday after being struck while running toward his school bus.

Authorities said the bus driver was pulling away from the neighborhood stop and did not see the 5-year-old.

Sadly, he did not survive his injuries.

Related article

Exodus Crockett remembered

Exodus Crockett

What they're saying:

Stonewater Church Pastor Beau Mills described Exodus as a rambunctious, loving little boy who loved all things Spiderman.

"Exodus loved Spiderman," the family’s pastor said. "He was bubbly, not shy."

He always attended Tuesday night church activities with his dad and sister.

Mills said Exodus was being raised by his father, Jacob Crockett. His mother died two years ago following a battle with cancer.

"Unfortunately, she lost the battle two years ago when Exodus was 3. And Jacob has been an incredibly loving father," he said. "He’s been up here to the church every day since it happened. Our staff got to rally around him and pray for him. And lift him up, let him know he has a family in this church."

Exodus Crockett

Mills also said everyone loved Exodus’ trademark joy.

"He’d have everybody freeze. He’d yell, freeze, and everybody had to stop. They couldn’t move until the superhero said the magic word to unfreeze them. He just thought it was the greatest. So, his dad just wanted me to when we talk about Exodus, he just wants everybody to know that spirit that he had," he said.

What's next:

A candlelight vigil for Exodus will be held in Granbury at 7:30 p.m.