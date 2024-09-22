5 treated for heat-related injuries at Crowley middle school, officials say

article

Emergency crews in Crowley had to treat multiple unconscious patients after the air conditioner shut off at Richard J. Allie Middle School on Saturday.

Crowley Fire says its crews treated five patients with heat-related injuries.

Crowley ISD says there was a non-district event being held inside of the school that ran past the scheduled time.

The district says the air conditioning in the building was scheduled to run for the event from 7:40 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are working with event organizers who rented the school to investigate the incident," wrote the district in a statement.