5 rescued in Dallas apartment fire, 2 hospitalized
DALLAS - An accidental apartment fire sparked by combustibles left near a heat source displaced dozens of residents in Northeast Dallas early Sunday morning, officials said.
Lake Highlands apartment fire
What we know:
Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the Park on Whitehurst Apartments at 9911 Whitehurst Dr. at 1:50 a.m. following multiple 911 calls. Arriving crews found heavy flames venting from the three-story building and received reports of residents trapped inside.
Firefighters launched immediate search-and-rescue operations alongside fire suppression efforts. However, as the fire reached advanced stages, a second alarm was struck at 2 a.m. Command soon ordered all personnel to evacuate the structure to transition to a defensive "aerial attack."
The fire was declared extinguished at 4:35 a.m.
All residents were eventually accounted for, though two people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.
Investigators determined the fire started on a first-floor balcony when combustible materials were ignited by a nearby heat source. The flames traveled up the exterior of the building and into the attic, spreading across the entire roofline.
What's next:
All 36 units in the building were rendered uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is currently on-site assisting at least 20 displaced residents with emergency needs.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire Rescue officials on the scene.