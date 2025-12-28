5 rescued in Dallas apartment fire, 2 hospitalized

article

The Brief Five people were rescued from a massive fire that tore through a three-story apartment building in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas early Sunday morning. Two residents were hospitalized following the two-alarm blaze, though their current conditions remain unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation as the Red Cross assists residents who were displaced.



An accidental apartment fire sparked by combustibles left near a heat source displaced dozens of residents in Northeast Dallas early Sunday morning, officials said.

Lake Highlands apartment fire

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the Park on Whitehurst Apartments at 9911 Whitehurst Dr. at 1:50 a.m. following multiple 911 calls. Arriving crews found heavy flames venting from the three-story building and received reports of residents trapped inside.

Firefighters launched immediate search-and-rescue operations alongside fire suppression efforts. However, as the fire reached advanced stages, a second alarm was struck at 2 a.m. Command soon ordered all personnel to evacuate the structure to transition to a defensive "aerial attack."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The fire was declared extinguished at 4:35 a.m.

All residents were eventually accounted for, though two people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

Investigators determined the fire started on a first-floor balcony when combustible materials were ignited by a nearby heat source. The flames traveled up the exterior of the building and into the attic, spreading across the entire roofline.

What's next:

All 36 units in the building were rendered uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is currently on-site assisting at least 20 displaced residents with emergency needs.