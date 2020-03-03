5 Dallas officers return to work after coronavirus scare

Five Dallas police officers are back at work Tuesday after arresting a man who claimed to have the coronavirus. It appears to be a scare over nothing.

The officers were sent home Monday because a suspect they interacted with on Sunday told staff members at the county jail that he had been on an international flight and was feeling sick, potentially because of the coronavirus.

But the head of the Dallas Police Association believes it was just a failed attempt to avoid going to jail. The suspect was taken to Parkland Hospital for detailed screening and reportedly isn’t showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.

In Dallas County, there are more than 100 people being monitored for COVID-19, the virus that has already killed six people in the United States and thousands more in China.

Many of those who are being monitored locally recently returned from China.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said no one has tested positive yet.

Collin County is monitoring nearly 50 people. They are under a 14-day home quarantine.