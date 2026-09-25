5 arrested in connection to fatal Lewisville apartment shooting

The Brief Lewisville Police announced 5 arrests in connection to a Sept. 11 shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Corporate Drive. Four suspects, three adults and a juvenile, were arrested in Colorado. The fifth, Daniel Jesus Rodriguez Perez, was arrested in Plano. The Sept. 11 shooting left an adult Hispanic male dead, and police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.



Five suspects, including four who were arrested in Colorado, were detained in connection to a Sept. 11 apartment complex shooting in Lewisville that police say was a targeted attack.

Lewisville apartment murder arrests

Daniel Jesus Rodriguez Perez

What we know:

The Lewisville Police Department announced the arrests of five individuals in connection to a Sept. 11 shooting at an apartment in the 200 block of East Corporate Drive.

One suspect, Daniel Jesus Rodriguez Perez, was arrested in Plano on Friday, Sept. 25 and transported to the Lewisville Jail.

Gabriel Eduardo Olivo Olivo, Erian Jose Espinoza Martinez, Carly Yoalbert Guerrero Aguero, and a juvenile suspect were arrested in Colorado. They are currently being held in Colorado while officials coordinate their transfer to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

All four adults have been charged with murder. The juvenile's charge has not been specified due to their status as a juvenile.

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Dig deeper:

The Sept. 11 shooting left an adult Hispanic male deceased at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not released the victim's identity.

Police believed the shooting was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Several other law enforcement agencies assisted the Lewisville Police Department in making the arrests, including, but not limited to, the FBI Dallas and Denver field offices, the U.S. Marshal's Service, local police and sheriff's departments in Colorado, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What they're saying:

"I could not be more proud of the work our team has done on this case," Police Chief Brook Rollins said. "Our detectives have worked day after day, following the evidence across jurisdictions and state lines. These arrests are an important step, but the investigation is not over. There is still work to be done, and our team will continue it with the same persistence and professionalism that got us here. Violent crime has no place in Lewisville, and anyone who commits it should expect our investigators to keep working until justice is served."

What you can do:

Lewisville Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lewisville Police Department Crime Tip Line at (972) 219-8477. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at (800) 388-8477.