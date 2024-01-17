49er fullback Kyle Juszczyk 'stoked' for his fashion designer wife

Forget the football game this weekend: One member of the 49ers just wanted to talk about his wife, and how her clothing line has gone viral.

In a locker room interview on Tuesday, fullback Kyle Juszczyk told reporters how thrilled and proud he is of his wife, Kristin, a fashion designer now being called up by Vogue regarding her hand-sewn jackets modeled by Taylor Swift and other athletes' wives.

"I'm so stoked for her," he said. "I just know how hard she grinded."

What thrust Kristin Juszcyk into the spotlight was when pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wore one of her puffy winter coats looked like the jersey of Swift’s boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.

Kristin Juszczyk has been making custom designs for several years, starting with Halloween costumes and growing to outfits she has worn to her husband’s games.

Even some of the 49ers players, such as receiver Deebo Samuel, have worn her creations this season, as well as people such as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, whose husband, Jonathan Owens, plays for the Green Bay Packers, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That led to an opening to send a Travis Kelce jacket to Swift, who ended up wearing it to the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game, making the designer a mini-celebrity, who drew interest from wide-ranging outlets such as Vogue Magazine and ESPN football insider Adam Schefter.

"To see Taylor wearing it, and it looked awesome, it was just incredible," Kyle Juszczyk said. "We are so happy at our house."

He said it was great that the football world and the fashion world – and the Swifties – are now mixing and melding together.

His job is to make sure his wife gets the proper credit.

She's often up at 3 a.m., hunkered over her sewing machine.

"She deserves it," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.