4-year-old girl dies after being bitten by dog in Dallas

A 4-year-old girl died after being bitten by a dog multiple times in Dallas Saturday morning.

Police said this happened just before 8 a.m., in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive.

Officers were called out to the animal attack and found that a dog bit the child multiple times.

The 4-year-old was taken to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No further details were released about the dog or what led up to the attack, but police said Dallas Animal Services has the dog in custody.