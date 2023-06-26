Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old drowns at Stephenville water park

STEPHENVILLE, Texas - A young child drowned at a water park in Erath County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening at Splashville in Stephenville, which is about 70 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the 4-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool.

Lifeguards performed CPR, but the child died at the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Police said the drowning appears to have been an accident.

The water park was closed Sunday. It’s not clear when it will reopen.