4 teens injured after driver crashes while street racing in Dallas

A 15-year-old is in critical condition and three other juveniles were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in crashed while street racing Saturday night.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was racing another vehicle just before midnight on Spring Valley Road.

The driver lost control around a corner, and the vehicle crashed into a light pole on the corner of Meandering Way.

The driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital, where police say a 15-year-old passenger remains in critical conidition.

The investigation into this crash is continuing.