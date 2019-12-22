4 teens injured after driver crashes while street racing in Dallas
DALLAS - A 15-year-old is in critical condition and three other juveniles were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in crashed while street racing Saturday night.
Police say the 16-year-old driver was racing another vehicle just before midnight on Spring Valley Road.
The driver lost control around a corner, and the vehicle crashed into a light pole on the corner of Meandering Way.
The driver and three passengers were taken to a hospital, where police say a 15-year-old passenger remains in critical conidition.
The investigation into this crash is continuing.