4 hospitalized after New Year's Day shooting outside Dallas club

The Brief Four people were injured during an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Pinkhouse Dallas Club around 3:45 a.m. on New Year’s Day. One individual is currently in critical condition. The four victims arrived at local hospitals via private vehicles after fleeing the scene before police arrived. Dallas police have not yet identified any suspects or a motive.



Four people were hospitalized early Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a Dallas nightclub, according to police.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Pinkhouse Dallas Club, located near Empire Central and North Stemmons Freeway, at approximately 3:45 a.m.

Officers arrived to find an empty scene, but four victims soon arrived at area hospitals via private vehicles. One victim remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out in the club’s parking lot shortly before the victims were transported for medical care.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other three victims have not been released. Additionally, authorities have not yet identified a motive or confirmed the number of shooters involved. It remains unclear if the suspects and victims were known to each other prior to the incident.