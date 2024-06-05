Expand / Collapse search
4 Corsicana ISD employees allegedly restrained student

By
Published  June 5, 2024 12:16pm CDT
Navarro County
FOX 4
article

CORSICANA, Texas - Four Corsicana ISD employees are under investigation for improperly restraining a student.

The school district said the employees include a teacher and three paraprofessionals.

They are accused of using improper restraining techniques on a student who was under their care at Bowie Elementary School.

Corsicana ISD notified the Navarro County District Attorney’s Office about the allegations.

"We take these types of situations very seriously," Superintendent Stephanie Howell said in a news release. "We will continue to cooperate with the DA’s office and continue to put our students first." 

The district would not release any other details about what happened because of the ongoing investigation.

The four employees were placed on leave. They have since resigned.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Howell said the safety and emotional well-being of students is the district’s top priority.