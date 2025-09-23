4 arrested in South Dallas drug bust, more than 50 kilos of marijuana seized

article

The Brief Dallas police seized more than 50 kilograms of marijuana, multiple firearms, and nearly $30,000 in cash in a major narcotics bust. The raid was the result of a long-term investigation into drug distribution in the South Oak Cliff area, police said. Four people were arrested and face multiple felony charges related to drugs and firearms.



The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Division wrapped up a "substantial" narcotics investigation on Wednesday in South Dallas with the arrest of four people and the seizure of more than 50 kilograms of marijuana, multiple firearms and nearly $30,000 in cash.

South Dallas Drug Bust

What we know:

Narcotics detectives conducted surveillance and undercover operations during an investigation aimed at disrupting drug distribution in the South Oak Cliff area.

With the assistance of SWAT, Gang Unit, UAS Squad, and officers from South Central and Southwest Patrol and CRT, search warrants were simultaneously executed at two locations.

Investigators recovered 56,467.2 grams of marijuana, seven rifles and handguns, and $28,436 in currency.

What they're saying:

"The Department will follow this investigation wherever it leads, and it is focused on disrupting narcotics distribution and criminal enterprises throughout Dallas," said Dallas Police in a news release.

As a result of the investigation, four people were arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including drug and firearm charges.

20-year-old Trayvione Williams was charged with Possession of Marijuana between 50 and 2000 pounds, a second-degree felony; and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm as a Documented Gang Member, a class-A misdemeanor. His mugshot was not found in the Dallas County Jail roster.

24-year-old Tarrion Babbles was charged with Possession of Marijuana between four ounces and five pounds in a Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony; Failure to Identify, a class-B misdemeanor; and was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, including Aggravated Robbery. His bond has been set at $134,500.

28-year-old Marquise Williams was charged with Possession of Marijuana between four ounces and five pounds in a Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony. His bond has not been set.

23-year-old Revelation Smith-Jefferson was charged with between four ounces and five pounds, a state-jail felony; and was arrested on a warrant for robbery. His mugshot was not found in the Dallas County Jail roster.