4 arrested in North Richland Hills homicide, victim identified

Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed one person and injured another on April 29, according to the North Richland Hills Police Department.

Deadly North Richland Hills Shooting

What we know:

Police have identified the victim killed in the shooting as 17-year-old Alvin Ray Sweet, of Watauga. The identity of the female bystander who was injured by a stray bullet has not been released.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Emerald Hills Way just before 10:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the area after receiving 911 calls about gunfire and a crash.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds in separate areas of the nearby apartment complex. The male victim, Alvin Sweet, was found inside a black Honda Civic that crashed into a parked vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The second victim was found near an apartment door with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Series of Arrests

Investigators say the North Richland Hills Police Department arrested two adults and a juvenile between Saturday, May 10 and into the early morning hours of Sunday, May 11. Then on Monday, May 12, another person was arrested in connection to the case.

Officials say the four people were known to Sweet and believe the motivation behind the shooting was drug-related.

The suspects in the case have been identified as 17-year-old Ziquarius Taveon Burnette, of North Richland Hills, 18-year-old Oscar Macias, of Haltom City, and 17-year-old Zackary Daniel Garza of North Richland Hills.

All three have been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are all booked into the Tarrant County Jail where they are each being held on a bond of $2.5 million.

The juvenile's name and charges have not been released.

What you can do:

The homicide is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the North Richland Hills Police Department at 817-281-1000 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS to remain anonymous.