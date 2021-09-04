4 armed carjacking suspects taken into custody after morning police chase in Dallas

article

Dallas police took four suspects into custody after they reportedly stole a man’s truck Saturday morning.

This incident started just before 5:30 a.m., when officers were called about a carjacking near W. Davis Street and Loop 12 Walton Walker.

They met with the victim, who said four armed carjackers stole his pickup truck.

Patrolling officers found the vehicle in the 100 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard, near the Dallas Zoo.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and a police chase ensued.

Police said the driver was at times driving the wrong way trying to elude police. The chase ended at Westmoreland Road, when the truck hit a utility pole.

The four people in the pickup ran. Two were found near the scene and police later found the two others at a nearby DART station.

Advertisement

They were taken into custody and three were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.