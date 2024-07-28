Expand / Collapse search

Yet another 4.3-magnitude quake rocks West Texas

Published  July 28, 2024 10:03am CDT
Texas
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: West Texas feels of state's strongest earthquakes ever

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 5.1 earthquake at 9:28 a.m. on Friday in West Texas. The tremors were felt all the way in Dallas-Fort Worth.

DALLAS - West Texas felt another earthquake on Saturday afternoon.

This one was a 4.3-magnitude quake.

Like Friday’s, it was centered around the town of Hermleigh, west of Abilene. 

But that one was stronger, measuring as a 5.1 on the Richter scale.

It was the sixth-strongest quake ever recorded in Texas and was felt by many people in North Texas.

Over the past week, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded more than 80 earthquakes in the area.

Brian Stump, a professor at SMU who studies earthquakes, said fracking is a possible cause.

He believes the area should be studied to determine whether the activity is playing a role.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is monitoring some damage in the area.