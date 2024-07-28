Yet another 4.3-magnitude quake rocks West Texas

West Texas felt another earthquake on Saturday afternoon.

This one was a 4.3-magnitude quake.

Like Friday’s, it was centered around the town of Hermleigh, west of Abilene.

But that one was stronger, measuring as a 5.1 on the Richter scale.

It was the sixth-strongest quake ever recorded in Texas and was felt by many people in North Texas.

Over the past week, the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded more than 80 earthquakes in the area.

Brian Stump, a professor at SMU who studies earthquakes, said fracking is a possible cause.

He believes the area should be studied to determine whether the activity is playing a role.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is monitoring some damage in the area.