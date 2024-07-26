Another 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Texas

article

For the second day in a row, an earthquake has rattled homes in West Texas. Many people in North Texas also felt this one.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 5.1 earthquake at 9:28 a.m. on Friday.

The epicenter was near Hermleigh, Texas, which is about 200 miles west of Fort Worth.

It’s the same area where a smaller magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit on Thursday and a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit on Monday.

Friday morning's earthquake was originally listed as having a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. The USGS later upgraded that number to 5.1.

Two smaller 3.3 and 2.7 quakes were also recorded at 9:40 a.m. and 10:44 a.m. on Friday.

Many people reported feeling things rumble in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Friday morning.

FOX 4 got multiple reports from people in cities like Aubrey, Granbury, and even Sachse.

