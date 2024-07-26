Expand / Collapse search

Another 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Texas

By
Updated  July 26, 2024 11:52am CDT
Texas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - For the second day in a row, an earthquake has rattled homes in West Texas. Many people in North Texas also felt this one.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there was a magnitude 5.1 earthquake at 9:28 a.m. on Friday.

The epicenter was near Hermleigh, Texas, which is about 200 miles west of Fort Worth.

It’s the same area where a smaller magnitude 2.5 earthquake hit on Thursday and a magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit on Monday.

Friday morning's earthquake was originally listed as having a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale. The USGS later upgraded that number to 5.1.

Two smaller 3.3 and 2.7 quakes were also recorded at 9:40 a.m. and 10:44 a.m. on Friday.

Related

West Texas earthquake felt in North Texas
article

West Texas earthquake felt in North Texas

If you felt some rumbling last night, you weren't alone.

Many people reported feeling things rumble in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Friday morning.

FOX 4 got multiple reports from people in cities like Aubrey, Granbury, and even Sachse.

Did you feel it? Share your experience by emailing fox4weather@fox.com.