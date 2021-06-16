33-year-old man drowns at Grapevine Lake

article

A 33-year-old man drowned while swimming in Grapevine Lake Tuesday night.

The Grapevine Fire Department was called about the possible drowning just before 7:30 p.m., near Minnow Loop and Oak Grove South.

Crews were told the man had been underwater for at least 10 minutes.

He didn’t have a life jacket on, and had been swimming with his family when he went under.

People nearby were able to pull him from the water, and Grapevine PD officers started CPR on the man.

He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Grapevine, where he was later pronounced dead.

Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are investigating.

Authorities are reminding everyone to wear a life jacket while swimming.