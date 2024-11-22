Tarrant County celebrates National Adoption Day with 33 child adoptions

The Brief Tarrant County celebrated National Adoption Day by officially recognizing the adoptions of 33 children and teens. Nina Garza welcomed two excited boys despite being told she could never have children because of a birth defect. The Croom family adopted four siblings who will get to stay together despite losing their parents in a rough situation.



Dozens of children officially joined their forever families on Friday as part of a National Adoption Day event in Tarrant County.

Nina Garza welcomed two excited boys. The brothers could barely contain themselves.

"I explain to them that now I am Mommy forever and ever and ever," she said.

Garza is also mom to an 18-year-old adopted daughter named Emily who has been with her since she was 4 days old.

"They’re beautiful. It’s amazing, and I’m thankful for them," Emily Garza said of her new brothers.

"It is my dream to be a mom. The ability was taken away from me at a very young age. I was born with a birth defect, but I didn’t let it stop me. I now have three kids," Garza said.

Tarrant County Family Court was filled with excitement on Friday for National Adoption Day.

It was also a joyous and emotional experience for Brent and Tricia Croom, who adopted four siblings, including twin boys.

"Our theme for our adoption was forever love. Our 4-year-old is super excited because she’s having a forever love party later today," Tricia Croom said.

"It’s always good when we can keep siblings together. Sometimes when you have four children, you can’t always find a family that will take on four of them. But this family took them in, and they’re gonna stay together. They’ve already lost parents in a very rough way, so now the siblings get to stay together," said Judge Patricia Baca Bennett with Tarrant County’s 360th Family Court.

In total, 33 foster children and teens were adopted on Friday.