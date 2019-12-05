3,000 Fort Worth water customers affected by data breach

article

A security breach at the Fort Worth Water Department is affecting 3,000 customers.

The breach affects customers who made online payments between Aug. 27 and Oct. 23.

Credit cardholders’ names, billing addresses and security codes were stolen by software code.

The department is notifying anyone impacted and promises to give them one year of credit monitoring for free.

The breach did not affect customers who paid by phone or in person with recurring card payments.