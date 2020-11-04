300 DART employees take early retirement offer due to drop in ridership

article

As a result of DART's ridership dropping dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, employees were offered a generous retirement proposal.

All employees with at least 10 years of service were eligible to receive one month's pay for every year of service to retire.

Nearly 300 employees took the agency up on the offer, including its CEO of two decades.

DART Police Chief James Spiller also took the offer, along with two other key leaders who were heading up the silver line and D2 line projects.

DART says those projects will still move forward because the Silver line project was already financed.

DART ridership has dropped 50% since the pandemic hit.