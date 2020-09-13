30-year-old man charged for fatal shooting in Dallas

article

Police have charged a 30-year-old man with murder for a fatal shooting in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood Sunday morning.

This homicide happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4300 block of Dickason Avenue.

Responding officers found 38-year-old David Eugene Young suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect, Kamron Michael Bell, ran from the scene, but was hit by a car.

Bell was found in the road about a block away, near Wycliff Avenue and Cedar Springs Road.

He was taken to a local hospital and later released. Police then interviewed Bell and later charged him with Young’s murder.