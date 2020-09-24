3-year-old dies after being pulled from Fort Worth apartment fire

article

The little girl who was rescued from a burning apartment earlier this week has died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirmed 3-year-old Aaliyah Anderson died Wednesday morning.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Monday morning with smoke-related injuries.

Firefighters said the fire at her apartment complex near Interstate 30 and Las Vegas Trail in west Fort Worth left her trapped because of heavy smoke and flames.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which only damaged one apartment.

One other person suffered minor injuries in the fire.

