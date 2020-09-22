Toddler in critical condition after Fort Worth apartment fire

article

A 3-year-old girl rescued from a burning apartment is now in critical condition.

Firefighters pulled the child from the unit at an apartment complex near Interstate 30 and Las Vegas Trail in West Fort Worth Monday.

She was reportedly trapped because of the heavy smoke and flames.

The little girl was then taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center for critical smoke-related injuries.

“We are praying for that family for the best outcome,” said Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

One other person suffered minor injuries in the fire.

The damage was limited to just one apartment.