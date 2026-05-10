3 teens seriously injured during shooting at Everman 'teen' party

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The Brief Three teenagers are in serious condition after a shooting broke out at a "teen party" in Everman late Saturday night. Several juveniles were detained, and multiple firearms were recovered following a short foot chase by responding officers. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, and while the motive remains unknown, police say there is no further threat to the public.



Three teenagers remain in serious condition after a shooting at a "teen party" late Saturday night. The shooting sparked a foot pursuit and the detention of several young people, authorities said Sunday.

Everman teen party shooting

What we know:

The Everman Police Department received multiple calls shortly before 10:30 p.m. reporting gunfire at a small event venue in the 1800 block of Everman Parkway.

When they arrived, officers found two teenage victims with gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. During the initial investigation, police learned a third juvenile victim had arrived at a hospital in nearby Fort Worth seeking treatment.

Officers quickly identified a suspect vehicle at the scene. After a short foot chase, several people, most of whom were juveniles, were detained for questioning. Investigators confirmed that multiple firearms were recovered during the arrests.

The Everman Police Department described the incident as an "unfortunate and unnecessary tragedy that is becoming all too common in our society." While the investigation is ongoing, officials emphasized there is no further threat to the community.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, alongside the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the Fort Worth and Forest Hill police departments.

Authorities stated that the identities of the victims and those detained will not be released due to their ages. In a statement Sunday morning, the department asked the community to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts.