Man charged with intoxication assault after 3 people struck while outside disabled vehicle on I-45

A 25-year-old man has been charged with intoxication assault after police said he struck three people and crashed into their disabled vehicle on I-45 Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just after 5 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the freeway, near Lamar Street, just outside of Downtown Dallas.

Three pedestrians were outside their disabled pickup truck after it ran out of gas, when a 2000 Ford F-150 slammed into them and their disabled truck, causing the F-150 to roll over.

Investigators found the disabled truck was not in the roadway and had its hazard lights on.

The three pedestrians from the disabled truck, a 38-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and 25-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Luis Fernando Morales-Rodriguez, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He was then arrested after police said he was found to be intoxicated. Morales-Rodriguez was charged with three counts of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.