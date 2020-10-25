3 people killed in shooting at Northwest Dallas nightclub

article

Three people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at a club in Northwest Dallas.

Police were called out just after 2:30 a.m. for a fight that ended in gunfire inside Aces of Dallas, near I-35 and Northwest Highway.

Officers found three people who had been shot.

One person died at the scene, while the two others were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating, and have not released any further details about what led to the shooting.