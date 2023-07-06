3 people have drowned at Lewisville Lake in 3 days

Search teams will return to Lake Lewisville to look for a possible drowning victim. It’s the third incident at the lake this week.

Texas Game Wardens are using sonar equipment to try to find a 19-year-old man who went swimming with friends Wednesday afternoon and did not resurface.

They were swimming at the Highland Village swim beach when the man went under.

"He had swam out to the buoy line that you can see back there, the red buoys. And as he was coming back he started struggling and went under. And they watched him go under and he did not resurface," said Cliff Swofford, a captain game warden with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Crews from both the Lewisville and Highland Village fire departments spent hours searching Wednesday evening. Game wardens are now helping with the search.

Two other men drowned in Lake Lewisville earlier this week.

Swofford said he got the call about the third possible victim right after crews recovered the second victim’s body.

On the Fourth of July, a 45-year-old man went out on a pontoon boat with friends in the Lake Cities area of Lake Lewisville.

They anchored and went swimming in the middle of the lake. The man reportedly went underwater and never came back up.

On Monday night, another man swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park drowned.

Witnesses said 19-year-old Carlos Munoz was swimming near a buoy when he went under.

They believe he may have gotten tangled in the ropes.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket.

"If you wear a life jacket, this is not going to happen," Swofford said.